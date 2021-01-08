Previous
Amaryllis by nicolaeastwood
Photo 1155

Amaryllis

It's growing!
I have three, two are shooting and sadly one is not!
8th January 2021 8th Jan 21

Nicola Eastwood

@nicolaeastwood
Photo Details

Boxplayer ace
With the light on this looks quite spring like.
January 10th, 2021  
