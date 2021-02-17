Previous
Next
Black Bird! by nicolaeastwood
Photo 1191

Black Bird!

Am pretty pleased with this, have used lockdown to do a number of free sewing machine embroidery courses and I'm loving them!
17th February 2021 17th Feb 21

Nicola Eastwood

ace
@nicolaeastwood
2018 is drawing to a close and I'm keen to pick up my project again next year. I'm often pushed for time, but since...
326% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise