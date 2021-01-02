Sweet peas

I have had a very busy day. It started with a 3km run and 2km walk with my parents dog and then another 3km walk with our new puppy Buster. We had to say a very sad goodbye to our Ollie in July last year. It was one of my saddest days and I miss him terribly. He was 16 and had a great life. Anyway Buster came into our lives in October and he turned four months old yesterday.



I then spent three hours in the front garden weeding, pruning and trimming the box hedges. It is meant to rain for the next week and I wanted to sort the garden. The back garden needs lots of work but that will need to wait another week.



I did all the washing and hung it out undercover and I will do the ironing tomorrow. I spent much of the afternoon harvesting the seeds from my sweet peas. They are one of my favourite flowers and I have them growing everywhere. They can grow wherever they like and I will not pull them out. I love the delicate petals and the beautiful scent and they bring me great joy. There are a few flowers still blooming and I picked some today to have them inside. I also picked a big bunch of hydrangeas and dahlias. Having fresh flowers inside the house also brings me much joy.



Next I cooked dinner and tonight I am going to curl up with my new book The Family Upstairs by Lisa Jewell.



Have a lovely evening.