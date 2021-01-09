Good morning hoomans!

Buster was eagerly waiting for me to take him in a walk when I got home from taking Keffy, my parents dog, on a run.



We went into the bush and discovered that some teenagers had started a fire. Some other people had called the fire brigade so we thought it best to keep walking.



I had walked/run over 13,000 steps by 9.30. We are now having a late breakfast before my husband and I spend the weekend I. The garage cleaning it out, building storage shelves and putting it all back together again. Lucky us 🤣



Enjoy your weekend and Buster says hi!