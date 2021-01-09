Previous
Good morning hoomans! by nicolecampbell
9 / 365

Good morning hoomans!

Buster was eagerly waiting for me to take him in a walk when I got home from taking Keffy, my parents dog, on a run.

We went into the bush and discovered that some teenagers had started a fire. Some other people had called the fire brigade so we thought it best to keep walking.

I had walked/run over 13,000 steps by 9.30. We are now having a late breakfast before my husband and I spend the weekend I. The garage cleaning it out, building storage shelves and putting it all back together again. Lucky us 🤣

Enjoy your weekend and Buster says hi!
Nicole Campbell

ace
@nicolecampbell
This will be my 8th year participating in this...
Lin ace
What a cutie! And wow - 13,000 + steps. I got 7,000 in today and was pretty happy with it.
January 8th, 2021  
