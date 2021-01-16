A shadow of my former self

Buster had his first walking on a lead class this morning. It was the most stressful thing I have had to do. He did not want to listen, was more interested in playing with the other dogs and he was asked to stay back after class.



The instructor suggested that we purchase a gentle leader to use when walking him. I picked up one on the way home. The lead goes around the dogs nose abc clips on the back of the neck. We took him out tonight to put into practice what he didn’t do during class this morning. He did very well and I’m sure after a few more walks he will be very good at walking.



I took this shot when we were walking through the bush tonight. For the six word story.