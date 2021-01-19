Previous
I’m not happy with you mum by nicolecampbell
19 / 365

I’m not happy with you mum

Poor Buster is not enjoying his new lead. He is walking really well when I take him out however he constantly lies down in protest.
19th January 2021 19th Jan 21

Nicole Campbell

Babs ace
Oh dear no wonder Buster is unhappy, I would be too. Hope it teaches him to walk on a lead though.
January 19th, 2021  
kali ace
he looks really sad
January 19th, 2021  
