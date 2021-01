Dahlia

My dahlia plants keep producing the most beautiful flowers.



I have had such a busy day, well 24 hours to be honest. My friend gave me another huge bag of plums. I didn’t want to make jam as I did that a couple of weeks ago so instead I baked six plum cakes, 24 plum muffins and a baked custard with plums.



I also cleaned the laundry, took the bottles to the recycling centre, did the vacuuming, walked two dogs, three loads of washing and have cooked dinner. All of a sudden I am feeling very tired.