Change in weather

It started raining early afternoon on Thursday and was still raining this morning.



Buster and I had dog walking class and I texted the instructor to see if it was still being held. He said yes we are doing it in the rain. When we got to the park we were the only ones who had turned up.



Class was cancelled so I took the opportunity to walk Buster around the park. As I did the weather started to clear. The sun is now shining and it looks like it will be a beautiful day.