Buster and his bone by nicolecampbell
46 / 365

Buster and his bone

It is portrait week this week for Flash of Red. Buster was happily eating his bone when I remembered I hadn’t taken a photo today.
15th February 2021 15th Feb 21

Nicole Campbell

ace
@nicolecampbell
After a break of six months or so I have decided to return to 365. This will be my 8th year participating in this...
12% complete

Annie D ace
What a cutie
February 15th, 2021  
Peter H ace
Cute, he still looks a bit sorry for himself...
February 15th, 2021  
