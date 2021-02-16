Sign up
Portrait of a teenager
My eldest daughter is celebrating her birthday on Sunday. She is in such a hurry to grow up. I keep telling her to enjoy this moment she is in but like any teenager she doesn’t listen to me.
16th February 2021
16th Feb 21
Tags
portrait
,
blackandwhite
,
child
,
daughter
,
teenager
,
for2021
Brigette
ace
Listen to ya mama Sophie!
Beautiful portrait
February 16th, 2021
