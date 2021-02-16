Previous
Portrait of a teenager by nicolecampbell
47 / 365

Portrait of a teenager

My eldest daughter is celebrating her birthday on Sunday. She is in such a hurry to grow up. I keep telling her to enjoy this moment she is in but like any teenager she doesn’t listen to me.
16th February 2021 16th Feb 21

Nicole Campbell

@nicolecampbell
After a break of six months or so I have decided to return to 365. This will be my 8th year participating in this...
Brigette ace
Listen to ya mama Sophie!
Beautiful portrait
February 16th, 2021  
