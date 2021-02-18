Self portrait

There is a story behind this photo. I took it yesterday morning after I had had a shower and washed my hair. I don’t blow dry my hair so it was still very wet.



I was feeling very unwell after waking in the middle of the night with a strong sensation that I was going to be sick. I couldn’t go back to sleep and was functioning in four hours.



I had just sat down at my desk to write a blog post for a client on the topic of bookkeeping when Buster decided he just had to sit behind me on my chair. He was not budging. Perhaps he sensed I wasn’t well.



So despite being unwell, having wet hair and looking tired I captured the moment because that unconditional love of a puppy dog is priceless.



Now he is curled up on my lap as I post my photo today.