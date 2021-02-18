Previous
Next
Self portrait by nicolecampbell
49 / 365

Self portrait

There is a story behind this photo. I took it yesterday morning after I had had a shower and washed my hair. I don’t blow dry my hair so it was still very wet.

I was feeling very unwell after waking in the middle of the night with a strong sensation that I was going to be sick. I couldn’t go back to sleep and was functioning in four hours.

I had just sat down at my desk to write a blog post for a client on the topic of bookkeeping when Buster decided he just had to sit behind me on my chair. He was not budging. Perhaps he sensed I wasn’t well.

So despite being unwell, having wet hair and looking tired I captured the moment because that unconditional love of a puppy dog is priceless.

Now he is curled up on my lap as I post my photo today.
18th February 2021 18th Feb 21

Nicole Campbell

ace
@nicolecampbell
After a break of six months or so I have decided to return to 365. This will be my 8th year participating in this...
13% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

summerfield ace
very nice selfie, nicole. i hope you feel better.
February 17th, 2021  
KWind ace
Hope you're feeling better!
February 17th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise