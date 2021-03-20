Sign up
Spiral
I spotted this flower this afternoon. It must have appeared in my garden overnight as I don’t recall seeing it yesterday. The rain had started and like other parts of Australia we are in for many wet days.
20th March 2021
20th Mar 21
Nicole Campbell
ace
@nicolecampbell
After a break of six months or so I have decided to return to 365. This will be my 8th year participating in this...
4439
photos
128
followers
65
following
72
73
74
75
76
77
78
79
Tags
flower
,
autumn
,
garden
,
lily
Spanner
Wow - this is lovely.
March 20th, 2021
