Spiral by nicolecampbell
79 / 365

Spiral

I spotted this flower this afternoon. It must have appeared in my garden overnight as I don’t recall seeing it yesterday. The rain had started and like other parts of Australia we are in for many wet days.
20th March 2021 20th Mar 21

Nicole Campbell

@nicolecampbell
After a break of six months or so I have decided to return to 365. This will be my 8th year participating in this...
Spanner
Wow - this is lovely.
March 20th, 2021  
