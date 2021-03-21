Sign up
I painted a cake
I made a chocolate cake today and attempted to paint it with buttercream. I’m not the best artist however I really enjoyed myself and will be experimenting more.
It has rained most of the day so I did lots of comfort food baking. This morning I made cinnamon scrolls for breakfast and then I made pesto bread and pumpkin soup for dinner.
21st March 2021
21st Mar 21
Nicole Campbell
ace
@nicolecampbell
After a break of six months or so I have decided to return to 365. This will be my 8th year participating in this...
Tags
food
,
flowers
,
cake
,
art
