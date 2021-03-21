Previous
I painted a cake by nicolecampbell
80 / 365

I painted a cake

I made a chocolate cake today and attempted to paint it with buttercream. I’m not the best artist however I really enjoyed myself and will be experimenting more.

It has rained most of the day so I did lots of comfort food baking. This morning I made cinnamon scrolls for breakfast and then I made pesto bread and pumpkin soup for dinner.
Nicole Campbell

