A tree by nicolecampbell
86 / 365

A tree

Just a tree waiting patiently for more rain to fall which it did about two minutes after I took this photo.
27th March 2021 27th Mar 21

Nicole Campbell

@nicolecampbell
After a break of six months or so I have decided to return to 365. This will be my 8th year participating in this...
