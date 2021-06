Winter sky

Have I complained enough about how bitterly cold this winter is? No, I don’t think I have. Have I also mentioned just how much I hate winter? Yes, I probably have. It was only 7 degrees today and so windy. Aaahhhh



On a happier note, our eldest daughter was offered her first part time job last night. She is going to be working in a new donut shop. She had only been home from the interview for about half an hour when she received the text message. She was so excited she screamed.