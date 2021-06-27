Previous
Wattle by nicolecampbell
178 / 365

Wattle

The trees are showing signs that the wattle flowers will soo be blooming. August is the month they burst into life and for me it always represents that Spring is not too far away.
27th June 2021 27th Jun 21

Nicole Campbell

@nicolecampbell
After a break of six months or so I have decided to return to 365. This will be my 8th year participating in this...
