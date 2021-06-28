Fogging up

The ACT Government have made the decision to make mask wearing mandatory for the first time during the pandemic. Sydney is currently surging and people are not doing the right thing and staying in Sydney. The borders are closed, Sydney is in lockdown however that didn’t stop 50 Sydneysiders travelling to Canberra on the weekend. These people make me so mad. They were soon sent back to Sydney but who knows what and where they visited in Canberra.



Anyway the point of this photo was to say that I need my glasses when I’m using the computer but they fog up because of my mask and I can’t see anything. First world problems.