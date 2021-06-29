Sign up
180 / 365
Hello Cocky
Whenever we see a cockatoo we always say ‘hello cocky’. My grandparents had a pet cockatoo for years and years and his name was cocky. He bit my shoulder when I was little and it hurt so much. I will never forget that.
29th June 2021
29th Jun 21
Nicole Campbell
ace
@nicolecampbell
After a break of six months or so I have decided to return to 365. This will be my 8th year participating in this...
180
Tags
wildlife
winter
bird
australia
cockatoo
Brigette
ace
Great story! And nice capture of cocky-too
June 29th, 2021
