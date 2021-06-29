Previous
Hello Cocky by nicolecampbell
180 / 365

Hello Cocky

Whenever we see a cockatoo we always say ‘hello cocky’. My grandparents had a pet cockatoo for years and years and his name was cocky. He bit my shoulder when I was little and it hurt so much. I will never forget that.
29th June 2021 29th Jun 21

Nicole Campbell

Brigette ace
Great story! And nice capture of cocky-too
June 29th, 2021  
