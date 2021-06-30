Sign up
181 / 365
Chasing birds
Buster was enjoying chafing the birds at the lake this morning. I’m sure if I let him, he would have jumped in the water.
30th June 2021
30th Jun 21
1
0
Nicole Campbell
ace
@nicolecampbell
After a break of six months or so I have decided to return to 365. This will be my 8th year participating in this...
4559
photos
129
followers
64
following
49% complete
174
175
176
177
178
179
180
181
Tags
dog
,
nature
,
winter
,
pet
,
buster
,
jetty
Lou Ann
ace
Fun in B&W!
June 30th, 2021
