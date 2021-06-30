Previous
Chasing birds by nicolecampbell
Chasing birds

Buster was enjoying chafing the birds at the lake this morning. I’m sure if I let him, he would have jumped in the water.
30th June 2021

Nicole Campbell

@nicolecampbell
After a break of six months or so I have decided to return to 365. This will be my 8th year participating in this...
Lou Ann ace
Fun in B&W!
June 30th, 2021  
