222 / 365
The fat man’s friend
I promised you the friend and here he is in all his glory.
10th August 2021
10th Aug 21
Nicole Campbell
@nicolecampbell
After a break of six months or so I have decided to return to 365. This will be my 8th year participating in this...
Tags
street
art
statue
sculpture
moni kozi
If the fat man was ok-ish, his friend is creepy :D
August 10th, 2021
moni kozi
But both make nice photography subjects.
August 10th, 2021
