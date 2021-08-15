Lockdown Day 3

Buster and I took advantage of our one hour of exercise time this morning and had a long walk. My husband has said he will donate me his one hour so I can walk Buster again this afternoon. I told him it doesn’t work like that. He thought he was being quite funny. Can you see it is going to be a long lockdown!



Today I plan on doing the ironing and putting the washing away, cleaning Paige’s bedroom (that is if I don’t spiflicate her first refer to point above re long lockdown) and then hopefully I can spend the afternoon reading the second book I was selected to review.



Have a lovely Sunday and thanks for your comments xxx