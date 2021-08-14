Previous
Next
Lockdown Day 2 by nicolecampbell
226 / 365

Lockdown Day 2

Well it is double lockdown day today. What does that mean? We live in NSW and work in Canberra. Late this afternoon it was announced that NSW was going into full lockdown at 5pm for 7 days. We are also under stay at home home orders for 14 days as the ACT has been declared a hot spot. It is all getting confusing as we live right on the border of one state and one territory. We will just stay home until we are told otherwise.

After Buster and I went for a walk this morning I spent approximately 3 hours in the front garden. This evening I have made a baked cheesecake.
14th August 2021 14th Aug 21

Nicole Campbell

ace
@nicolecampbell
After a break of six months or so I have decided to return to 365. This will be my 8th year participating in this...
61% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Lou Ann ace
I like the tree and sky and Buster of course. I’m so sorry about the lockdown. Can you work from home?
August 14th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise