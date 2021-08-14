Lockdown Day 2

Well it is double lockdown day today. What does that mean? We live in NSW and work in Canberra. Late this afternoon it was announced that NSW was going into full lockdown at 5pm for 7 days. We are also under stay at home home orders for 14 days as the ACT has been declared a hot spot. It is all getting confusing as we live right on the border of one state and one territory. We will just stay home until we are told otherwise.



After Buster and I went for a walk this morning I spent approximately 3 hours in the front garden. This evening I have made a baked cheesecake.