225 / 365
Lockdown day 1
It is a glorious day and Buster and I went out later than we normally do for our walk. We went a way that we haven’t walked for a few weeks. It was nice to see the wattle blooming and reflecting in the water.
13th August 2021
13th Aug 21
Nicole Campbell
ace
@nicolecampbell
After a break of six months or so I have decided to return to 365. This will be my 8th year participating in this...
219
1016
220
221
222
223
224
225
Tags
reflection
,
water
,
winter
,
pond
,
wattle
