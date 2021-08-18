Previous
Lockdown Day 6 by nicolecampbell
Lockdown Day 6

Nothing much to report today. The sunset was nice as Buster and I walked home and we had roast lamb for dinner.
18th August 2021 18th Aug 21

Nicole Campbell

@nicolecampbell
After a break of six months or so I have decided to return to 365. This will be my 8th year participating in this...
Photo Details

Lou Ann ace
A lovely evening scene.
August 18th, 2021  
katy ace
Very pretty view of the sunset! Sometimes it’s nice to have nothing to do or nowhere that you have to go. On the other hand being told you can’t makes it sometimes more desirable to go!
August 18th, 2021  
