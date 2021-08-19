Previous
Lockdown Day 7 by nicolecampbell
231 / 365

Lockdown Day 7

Happy World Photography Day.

I marked the occasion with a spot of frozen bubble taking.
19th August 2021 19th Aug 21

Nicole Campbell

ace
@nicolecampbell
After a break of six months or so I have decided to return to 365. This will be my 8th year participating in this...
63% complete

