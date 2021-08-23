Previous
Morning light by nicolecampbell
Morning light

It was a stunning morning this morning. By lunch time it was a different story and the rain has set in.

Have a good week.
Nicole Campbell

Lou Ann ace
Love the light!
August 23rd, 2021  
Ethel ace
A soft inviting B&W. Have you settled in to your new job yet, or has lockdown stymied it?
August 23rd, 2021  
