Busy as a bee by nicolecampbell
245 / 365

Busy as a bee

Spring has commenced in all its glory and we couldn’t have asked for better weather. This little bee was very busy in my camellia bush.
2nd September 2021 2nd Sep 21

Nicole Campbell

@nicolecampbell
After a break of six months or so I have decided to return to 365. This will be my 8th year participating in this...
67% complete

