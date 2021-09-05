Today there are rivers of water where yesterday there were none
There are new sounds to be heard as water gushes under foot
I prance across the ground, tail wagging in delight
I am an explorer, a discoverer of new things
Today I see newly formed waterfalls, and try to catch the water in my mouth
I nip at the rocks and paw at the water without fright
I am an explorer, the discoverer of new things
I like the rainy weather and the excitement it brings
There are changes to the landscape, which send me along changed paths
I smell things that are new to me and bask in delight
I am an explorer, a discoverer of new things