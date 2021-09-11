Sign up
Previous
Next
254 / 365
Walking to the dog park
It was a beautiful morning to walk to the dog park. Buster and I went through the bush and my husband drove to the dog park to collect us.
I had a busy day. I had 8 orders to pack for my online business, I did all the washing and spent a few hours gardening before doing some grocery shopping. I think I will sleep well tonight.
11th September 2021
11th Sep 21
2
1
Nicole Campbell
ace
@nicolecampbell
After a break of six months or so I have decided to return to 365. This will be my 8th year participating in this...
4634
photos
128
followers
63
following
69% complete
View this month »
247
248
249
250
251
252
253
254
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
2021
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
morning
,
walk
,
spring
,
bush
Lou Ann
ace
Love the bright sun filtering through the trees and the long shadows! Your day sounds very productive!
September 11th, 2021
Brigette
ace
sounds like a satisfying day
September 11th, 2021
