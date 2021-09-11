Previous
Walking to the dog park by nicolecampbell
254 / 365

Walking to the dog park

It was a beautiful morning to walk to the dog park. Buster and I went through the bush and my husband drove to the dog park to collect us.

I had a busy day. I had 8 orders to pack for my online business, I did all the washing and spent a few hours gardening before doing some grocery shopping. I think I will sleep well tonight.
11th September 2021 11th Sep 21

Nicole Campbell

ace
@nicolecampbell
After a break of six months or so I have decided to return to 365. This will be my 8th year participating in this...
69% complete

Lou Ann ace
Love the bright sun filtering through the trees and the long shadows! Your day sounds very productive!
September 11th, 2021  
Brigette ace
sounds like a satisfying day
September 11th, 2021  
