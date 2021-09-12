Previous
Homemade apple pie by nicolecampbell
255 / 365

Homemade apple pie

I spent the afternoon baking an apple pie. It looks pretty and I’m so pleased with how it turned it out.

I will post an after it has been baked photo too.
12th September 2021 12th Sep 21

Nicole Campbell

