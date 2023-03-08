Sign up
Photo 439
Rainbow yellow
These chairs are in my office and sit underneath another artwork framed with wood from the 2019/2020 bushfires. The artist is Samuel Doyle, Kamilaroi people and the artwork is From the Ashes.
8th March 2023
8th Mar 23
1
0
Nicole Campbell
@nicolecampbell
Just an Aussie girl who loves to take photos, read books, bake and potter in my garden. I think this is year 9 or it...
440
photos
100
followers
57
following
120% complete
View this month »
433
434
435
436
437
438
439
440
katy
ace
What a really pretty composition highlighting that Art
March 9th, 2023
