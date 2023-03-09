Previous
Rainbow green by nicolecampbell
Photo 440

Rainbow green

My Japanese windflower plants are starting to flower.
Nicole Campbell

Photo Details

katy ace
These are such an unusual, looking flower and bud . They make a beautiful counterpoint to the green.
March 9th, 2023  
