Rainbow blue by nicolecampbell
Rainbow blue

Another Indigenous artwork on display in my work building. I think this one is called blue stingray. I will need to check who the artist is.
10th March 2023 10th Mar 23

Nicole Campbell

@nicolecampbell
Just an Aussie girl who loves to take photos, read books, bake and potter in my garden. I think this is year 9 or it...
