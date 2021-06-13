Previous
Ullswater beacon - The Lake district by nigelrogers
Ullswater beacon - The Lake district

Climbing up to Hallin Fell, one of the highest points on Ullswater, one can see all of the lake from the top.
13th June 2021 13th Jun 21

Nigel Rogers

ace
@nigelrogers
