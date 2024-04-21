Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1107
ICM in the woods
Walking out looking for Bluebells in the woods but then this happened....
21st April 2024
21st Apr 24
1
0
Nigel Rogers
ace
@nigelrogers
It seems I have been going around 18 months and have yet to put any words in this box!! Photography has always been an interest for...
1177
photos
74
followers
43
following
1101
1102
1103
1104
1105
1106
1107
1108
Views
6
6
Comments
1
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 6
Taken
21st April 2024 9:56am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
trees
,
woods
,
icm
,
fairford
Annie D
ace
how wonderful!
April 22nd, 2024
