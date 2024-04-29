Previous
Lake Orta from our hotel room by nigelrogers
Photo 1115

Lake Orta from our hotel room

Just arrived in Italy for a week, sadly this looks like the best day weather wise we are going to get
29th April 2024 29th Apr 24

Nigel Rogers

ace
@nigelrogers
It seems I have been going around 18 months and have yet to put any words in this box!! Photography has always been an interest for...
305% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise