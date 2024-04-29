Sign up
Photo 1115
Lake Orta from our hotel room
Just arrived in Italy for a week, sadly this looks like the best day weather wise we are going to get
29th April 2024
29th Apr 24
Nigel Rogers
ace
@nigelrogers
It seems I have been going around 18 months and have yet to put any words in this box!! Photography has always been an interest for...
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 mini
Taken
30th April 2024 3:21pm
Exif
View Info
Tags
italy
,
lake-orta
