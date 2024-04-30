Previous
Next
Lake Orta Sunset by nigelrogers
Photo 1116

Lake Orta Sunset

Back in the UK and now trying to catch up after our trip to Italy. This is the closest we got to a decent sunset over the lake.
30th April 2024 30th Apr 24

Nigel Rogers

ace
@nigelrogers
It seems I have been going around 18 months and have yet to put any words in this box!! Photography has always been an interest for...
306% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise