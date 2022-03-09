Previous
icelandic reflections by nigelrogers
icelandic reflections

One of those days today, rushing around and not much time for a photograph, which led me to think where we were three years ago, before Brexit, before Covid and before our current situation. Iceland was a fantastic trip for a photographer!
9th March 2022

Nigel Rogers

@nigelrogers
