Previous
Photo 1268
Architecture
Corner of some flats in Falmouth, Cornwall.
3rd October 2024
3rd Oct 24
4
1
Nigel Rogers
ace
@nigelrogers
It seems I have been going around 18 months and have yet to put any words in this box!! Photography has always been an interest for...
1351
photos
80
followers
52
following
1261
1262
1263
1264
1265
1266
1267
1268
Views
9
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 mini
Taken
3rd October 2024 8:48am
Tags
architecture
,
falmouth
Joan Robillard
ace
Good capture
October 3rd, 2024
Lesley
ace
Nice spot
October 3rd, 2024
Babs
ace
Nice symmetry. Looks good against the blue sky.
October 3rd, 2024
Corinne C
ace
Great POV
October 4th, 2024
