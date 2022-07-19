Sign up
Photo 466
Seville day 2
Through one of the hundreds of arches at the Plaza de Espana. Need to come back here at sunrise, better light and a heck of a lot cooler!!
19th July 2022
19th Jul 22
Nigel Rogers
ace
@nigelrogers
466
photos
24
followers
17
following
127% complete
459
460
461
462
463
464
465
466
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 6
Taken
19th July 2022 11:29am
Tags
architecture
,
spain
,
theme-perspectives
