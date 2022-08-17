Previous
My front door is smarter than your front door by nigelrogers
Photo 495

My front door is smarter than your front door

Could not resist taking this. There where a number of doors in one of the side walls to the Mezquita in Cordoba, each having a slightly different Moorish design.
17th August 2022

Nigel Rogers

@nigelrogers
