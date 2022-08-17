Sign up
Photo 495
My front door is smarter than your front door
Could not resist taking this. There where a number of doors in one of the side walls to the Mezquita in Cordoba, each having a slightly different Moorish design.
17th August 2022
17th Aug 22
0
0
Nigel Rogers
ace
@nigelrogers
NIKON Z 6
16th August 2022 12:06pm
doors
architecture
moorish
