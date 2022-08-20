Sign up
Photo 498
Tree with an identity crisis
There were lines and lines of neatly pruned pines, then there was this one.....
20th August 2022
20th Aug 22
Nigel Rogers
ace
@nigelrogers
491
492
493
494
495
496
497
498
365
NIKON Z 6
16th August 2022 9:30am
Tags
art
,
gardens
,
maverick
