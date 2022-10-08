Previous
Knockberry House Hotel
Knockberry House Hotel

We stayed here at the end of our Tour of Scotland as it was close to Hill House which we wanted to visit. The hotel is on the side of Loch Long and the Forth of Clyde. The architecture was amazing, the open fires welcoming and the food excellent.
so lovely
so lovely
