Photo 562
Walking home
Just popped into town to post a parcel and took this with my phone on the way back.
24th October 2022
24th Oct 22
Nigel Rogers
ace
@nigelrogers
It seems I have been going around 18 months and have yet to put any words in this box!! Photography has always been an interest for...
Tags
trees
,
autumn
,
wall
