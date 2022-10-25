Previous
Partial eclipse of the sun by nigelrogers
Partial eclipse of the sun

I did not know there was an eclipse due today, so just caught site of it happening by chance and snapped it with my phone!
25th October 2022 25th Oct 22

Nigel Rogers

