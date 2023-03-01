Previous
Dodging the storm clouds by nigelrogers
Went slightly further away for our walk today. This is the Thames foot path and is about two small towns away from where we usually walk!
Luckily the rain was only light even though the clouds looked as if we were about to get soaked.
Nigel Rogers

@nigelrogers
Peter Dulis
nice contrast with sky
March 1st, 2023  
