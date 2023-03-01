Sign up
Photo 690
Dodging the storm clouds
Went slightly further away for our walk today. This is the Thames foot path and is about two small towns away from where we usually walk!
Luckily the rain was only light even though the clouds looked as if we were about to get soaked.
1st March 2023
1st Mar 23
1
1
Nigel Rogers
ace
@nigelrogers
It seems I have been going around 18 months and have yet to put any words in this box!! Photography has always been an interest for...
690
photos
38
followers
22
following
189% complete
View this month »
683
684
685
686
687
688
689
690
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
1st March 2023 12:24pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
water
,
clouds
,
river
,
moody
,
atmospheric
Peter Dulis
ace
nice contrast with sky
March 1st, 2023
