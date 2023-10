Namibia 6

This is Dead Viei, in the heart of the worlds oldest desert. Some of the dunes rise to an incredible 320m. The trees on an ancient clay pan which was once an oasis never decomposed due to the climatic conditions, instead they were leached of water and 900 years later they remain desiccated blackened sentinels, surrounded by the red-pink dunes of the Namib desert they creat a surreal spectacle.