Photo 929
The National Maritime Museum/Falmouth
We are down in Cornwall visiting our grandson.
27th October 2023
27th Oct 23
4
4
Nigel Rogers
@nigelrogers
It seems I have been going around 18 months and have yet to put any words in this box!! Photography has always been an interest for...
984
photos
55
followers
32
following
Views
14
Comments
4
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 mini
Taken
27th October 2023 4:16pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
reflections
,
sea
,
harbour
,
cornwall
Susan Wakely
The museum looks good against the high tide.
October 27th, 2023
Corinne C
Great photo and reflection!
October 27th, 2023
Christine Sztukowski
So lovely - I loved Cornwall
October 27th, 2023
Joan Robillard
Wonderful
October 27th, 2023
