Photo 1080
England's oldest inn
After completing a few household chores we stopped of lunch in Stow on the Wold ( a popular spot in the Cotswolds). Walking around we discovered this inn and popped in for some lunch.
25th March 2024
25th Mar 24
Nigel Rogers
ace
@nigelrogers
It seems I have been going around 18 months and have yet to put any words in this box!! Photography has always been an interest for...
Tags
sky
,
sign
,
cotswolds
