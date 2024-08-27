Sign up
Photo 1235
Reeds in the river
At least there is still some room for the duck and fish!!
27th August 2024
27th Aug 24
Nigel Rogers
ace
@nigelrogers
It seems I have been going around 18 months and have yet to put any words in this box!! Photography has always been an interest for...
1318
photos
80
followers
52
following
1230
1231
1232
1233
1234
1235
1236
1237
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
23rd August 2024 10:36am
Tags
green
,
water
,
river
,
reeds
,
fairford
